Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $11.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

