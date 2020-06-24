Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.47 Million Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Perrigo worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after buying an additional 90,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 359,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,466,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 15.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,408,000 after buying an additional 172,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

