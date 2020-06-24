Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.53 Million Stake in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,936,524 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.76% of Affimed worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affimed by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 168,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Affimed NV has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 93.90% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed NV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

