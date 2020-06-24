Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

