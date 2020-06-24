Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,374,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,836,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 4,033.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,857,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,065,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 616.1% in the 1st quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,108,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,813,892 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Enerplus by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,916,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 1,199,000 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 62.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,575,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 995,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSE:ERF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.