Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.12 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,342 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,917,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,315,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after buying an additional 208,157 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Barnes Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

