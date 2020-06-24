Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.28% of RADA Electronic Ind. worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RADA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,179,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 614,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 114,175 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Ind. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 546,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 90,997 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 174,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of RADA opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $283.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.25 and a beta of 1.14. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

RADA Electronic Ind. Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

