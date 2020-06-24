Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $6.14 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.