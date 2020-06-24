Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 38,543 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.66% of Unity Bancorp worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth $287,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Robert H. Dallas II acquired 2,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $287,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,295 shares of company stock worth $741,063. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNTY opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNTY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.