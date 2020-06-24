Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 64,114 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 2,792,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 32,273.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after buying an additional 2,038,391 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $75,180,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,670,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

