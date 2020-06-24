Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.31% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

