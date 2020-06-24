Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Miller Industries by 49.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 63,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Miller Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.