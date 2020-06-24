Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 115,944 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 165,913 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 582,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 319,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 463.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 946.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PVBC shares. Compass Point lowered Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $156.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.96. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

