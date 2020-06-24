Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 38,710 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,710 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.89% of SEACOR Marine worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $41.74 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 39.66%.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

