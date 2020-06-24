Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 394 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.57% of Mesa Laboratories worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4,431.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.80 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $271.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.52.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

