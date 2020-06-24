Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 68,107 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.92. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

