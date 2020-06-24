Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 85,941 Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,941 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.87% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNSB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Charles C. Brockett purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

