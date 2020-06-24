Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

NYSE:FUN opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,290,000. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 64.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 152,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.