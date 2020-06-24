Wells Fargo & Co Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $32.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $27.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.