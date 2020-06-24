WESCO International’s (WCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Longbow Research

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Longbow Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

WCC stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 808,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 121.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

