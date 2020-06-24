William Blair Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

