Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.83

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $186.83 and traded as low as $125.00. Wilmington shares last traded at $127.50, with a volume of 32,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital raised Wilmington to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14.

In other news, insider Mark Milner acquired 25,000 shares of Wilmington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($36,273.39).

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

