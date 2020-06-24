Workhorse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,887 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,166% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $497.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

