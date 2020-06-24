Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,151 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.12% of Xerox worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Xerox by 178.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 153,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 98,069 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Xerox by 36.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 171,346 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.