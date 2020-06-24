Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,697,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 343.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,637,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $111,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.