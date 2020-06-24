Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.23. Xtract Resources shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 879,683 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.