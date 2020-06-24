Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($2.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InflaRx.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 3,832.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InflaRx in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

LUMO stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.55. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

About InflaRx

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.