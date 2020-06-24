Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.57). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,462,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 87,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 62.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merus by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $483.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

