Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $694.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $645.43 million. Trimble reported sales of $854.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

TRMB opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.