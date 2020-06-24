Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.94 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGII. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. First Analysis dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.37 million, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Digi International by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,834,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 28,585.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.