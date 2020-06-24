Zacks: Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.89 (Hold) from the nine analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Cheniere Energy Partners’ rating score has declined by 18.4% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $37.94 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy Partners an industry rank of 31 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CQP opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

