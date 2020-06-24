ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.23

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $3.00. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 8,223 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

About ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

