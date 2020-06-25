18,371 Shares in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.08% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PJT Partners by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PJT Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,457,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

In other news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PJT Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

