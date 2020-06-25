23,949 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

