2,420 Shares in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $106.11 on Thursday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $2,007,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,128.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $274,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,897.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.