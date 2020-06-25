311,769 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 311,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 101.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April alerts:

NYSEARCA PAPR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $25.96. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.