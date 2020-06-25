360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 360 Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 360 Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of QFIN opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.64. 360 Finance has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 360 Finance will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. TT International lifted its stake in 360 Finance by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,674,000 after buying an additional 5,588,260 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,969,000. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. lifted its stake in 360 Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after buying an additional 1,044,273 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,770,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 360 Finance by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 810,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 619,606 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

