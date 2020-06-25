36,203 Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Axa

Axa purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,521,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after buying an additional 407,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,525,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,825,000 after buying an additional 226,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,800,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $97.52 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

