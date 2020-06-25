54,423 Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 340,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

