Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

ABT stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

