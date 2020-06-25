Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $110.49.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,143,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

