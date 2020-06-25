Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $217.86 and last traded at $215.72, with a volume of 1435741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.84.

The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.69.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.83.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

