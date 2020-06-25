Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.98 and its 200-day moving average is $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.69.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

