Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.57-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.58. Accenture also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.57-7.70 EPS.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.69.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

