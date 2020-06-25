Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ACN opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average is $192.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.69.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

