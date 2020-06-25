Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.57-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.58. Accenture also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.57-7.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $201.84 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average is $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.69.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

