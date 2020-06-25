ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMIGY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

