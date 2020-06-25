Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at $98,971,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1,790.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,473,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,399 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,062,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,795,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after buying an additional 346,349 shares during the period.

Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

ADSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

