Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Given New $30.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -377.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

