Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.20.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $410.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

